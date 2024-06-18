Russians strike Slatyn in Kharkiv region, wound a woman

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15564 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 145976 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142971 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156471 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209252 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244964 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151802 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370839 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183282 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149975 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views

08:18 AM • 52091 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 146046 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123997 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143022 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136365 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136365 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156514 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156514 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11800 views

10:29 AM • 11800 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13052 views

10:08 AM • 13052 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17168 views

09:23 AM • 17168 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18367 views

09:06 AM • 18367 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33732 views

07:29 AM • 33732 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russians strike Slatyn in Kharkiv region, wound a woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23414 views

A Russian airstrike damaged houses and buildings in the village of Slatyno, Kharkiv region, wounding a 51-year-old resident.

Russians strike Slatyn in Kharkiv region, wound a woman

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Slatyno, damaging houses and administrative buildings, and wounding a 51-year-old woman, the head of the Dergachiv MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian terrorists have launched an air strike on the village of Slatyno. There are damaged houses and administrative buildings," Zadorenko said on Telegram.

"A 51-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the attack on Slatyn," added the head of the MVA.

According to him, additional information is being established.

The enemy struck Kharkiv region with 21 multiple rocket launchers over the day, one person was injured in the region due to Russian attacks18.06.24, 08:51 • 28391 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
