Russians strike Slatyn in Kharkiv region, wound a woman

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Slatyno, damaging houses and administrative buildings, and wounding a 51-year-old woman, the head of the Dergachiv MVA Vyacheslav Zadorenko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"Russian terrorists have launched an air strike on the village of Slatyno. There are damaged houses and administrative buildings," Zadorenko said on Telegram.

"A 51-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of the attack on Slatyn," added the head of the MVA.

According to him, additional information is being established.

The enemy struck Kharkiv region with 21 multiple rocket launchers over the day, one person was injured in the region due to Russian attacks