What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Russians shelled Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region: a woman was killed

Russians shelled Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region: a woman was killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22627 views

One civilian was killed and several others were wounded during numerous Russian artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka, a frontline town in Donetsk region, leading to calls for evacuation, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

Russians shelled Krasnohorivka several times during the day, killing one civilian. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person died as a result of numerous shelling of Krasnohorivka. ... a 60-year-old woman was a victim of Russians.

- Filashkin wrote.

Details

Mr. Filashkin noted that during the day the occupants fired numerous Grad and 152-caliber cannons at the city.

Due to the ongoing shelling, the head of the JMA once again called on people to evacuate.

Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for ten years and remains one of the hottest spots in the region. Living in the city means being exposed to mortal danger every day! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate!!! 

 - wrote Filashkin.

Russians attacked Myrnohrad in Donetsk region at night: 6 injured, including two children26.01.24, 09:26 • 51005 views

Recall

In the morning , UNN wrote, citing the JFO data, that over the past day, January 25, the Russian occupation forces fired eight times in different districts of Donetsk region.  Six people were wounded and dozens of houses were damaged as a result of the enemy shelling.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

