Russians shelled Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region: a woman was killed

Russians shelled Krasnohorivka several times during the day, killing one civilian. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

1 person died as a result of numerous shelling of Krasnohorivka. ... a 60-year-old woman was a victim of Russians. - Filashkin wrote.

Mr. Filashkin noted that during the day the occupants fired numerous Grad and 152-caliber cannons at the city.

Due to the ongoing shelling, the head of the JMA once again called on people to evacuate.

Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for ten years and remains one of the hottest spots in the region. Living in the city means being exposed to mortal danger every day! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate!!! - wrote Filashkin.

