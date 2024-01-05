russians shelled Kharkiv region twice: residential buildings damaged

russian occupation forces shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. The shelling damaged private houses and cars. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .

Details

According to the investigation, on January 5, 2023, at about 11:00 a.m., russian servicemen fired on the village of Kozacha Lopan. Private households were damaged.

In addition, on January 4 and at night on January 5, the enemy systematically shelled the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv district. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged in the village.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state.

Recall

Russian troops shelled 15 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday . The night before, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Liptsy, and at night fired on Vovchansk.