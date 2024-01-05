ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
russians shelled Kharkiv region twice: residential buildings damaged

russians shelled Kharkiv region twice: residential buildings damaged

 24595 views

russian troops shelled two settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging private houses and cars. There is no information on casualties.

russian occupation forces shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. The shelling damaged private houses and cars. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports

Details

According to the investigation, on January 5, 2023, at about 11:00 a.m., russian servicemen fired on the village of Kozacha Lopan. Private households were damaged.

In addition, on January 4 and at night on January 5, the enemy systematically shelled the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv district. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged in the village.

Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state.

Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesperson denies The Telegraph's information about a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region05.01.24, 14:32 • 23439 views

Recall

Russian troops shelled 15 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday . The night before, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Liptsy, and at night fired on Vovchansk.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

