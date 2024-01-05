russians shelled Kharkiv region twice: residential buildings damaged
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops shelled two settlements in the Kharkiv region, damaging private houses and cars. There is no information on casualties.
russian occupation forces shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region. The shelling damaged private houses and cars. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports .
Details
According to the investigation, on January 5, 2023, at about 11:00 a.m., russian servicemen fired on the village of Kozacha Lopan. Private households were damaged.
In addition, on January 4 and at night on January 5, the enemy systematically shelled the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv district. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, outbuildings and cars were damaged in the village.
Under the procedural supervision of the Dergachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations were initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Addendum
The agency emphasizes that prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are taking all measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the aggressor state.
Recall
Russian troops shelled 15 localities in Kharkiv region yesterday . The night before, the enemy launched a missile attack on the village of Liptsy, and at night fired on Vovchansk.