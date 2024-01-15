Russians shelled Donetsk region 16 times in 24 hours: there are wounded - OVO

During the day, the occupants fired 16 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result, there were wounded and infrastructure was damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

In total, Russians fired 16 times at settlements in Donetsk region over the last day, wounding 1 civilian - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

Details

A man was wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Avdiivka.

In the Marinka community, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostyantynivka were shelled. Kurakhove was also under fire four times.

A high-rise building, a lyceum and an industrial area were damaged. Three houses were damaged in Ptychy of Novohrodiv community.

In addition, a multi-storey building and 3 private houses were damaged in the Chasovoyarska community in Bakhmut district.

During the shelling of Kramatorsk district, namely Torske, Zarichne and Zakitne communities of the Lyman community, no damage or casualties were caused.

