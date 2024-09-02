Russians shelled a rehabilitation center for children in Sumy: 13 injured

In the evening of September 1, Russians fired on the premises of an educational institution in Sumy, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and an orphanage are located. This is reported in the telegram channel of the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the building is located in a residential neighborhood of the city. All necessary services are available on site. People are being provided with medical assistance. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

“We will never forgive the enemy for his atrocities! He will be responsible for the tears of our children!” the statement reads.

Later, the Sumy City Council's Facebook page reported that 13 people were injured in the Russian attack.

Four were hospitalized, the same number received medical care on the spot, and five will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers launched an air strike on two industrial enterprises in Sumy.

russia conducts an air strike on industrial facilities in Sumy, a woman is wounded