Russians shelled 8 Ukrainian cities overnight: at least 20 injured in Odesa and Kharkiv - Interior Ministry

On the night of January 17, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian cities 10 times, including two missile strikes on Kharkiv and a drone attack on Odesa. At least 20 people were injured. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, UNN reports.

Difficult night for Kharkiv and Odesa: at least 20 civilians injured, some in serious condition - Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Details

Occupants launched 2 rocket attacks on Kharkiv, 17 people were injured. The State Emergency Service rescued one person and evacuated 30 residents. The strike damaged two dozen multi-storey buildings and cars.

In addition, three people were injured in a drone attack on Odesa. Rescuers evacuated 130 residents. Civilian residential infrastructure was damaged. A mobile heating station of the State Emergency Service was deployed at the scene, and psychologists were engaged.

Russian troops also attacked Kherson, Dnipro and Sumy regions.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. In total, 10 attacks were registered last night in 8 localities of the country," the Interior Minister said.

According to him, the liquidation of the consequences is ongoing, and investigators of the National Police are recording more terrorist attacks on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 19 out of 20 "shaheds" overnight