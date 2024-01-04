In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation plan to register all young men over the age of 17. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The Resistance emphasizes that in this way the occupiers continue to prepare for mass mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the plan of the "military commissariats," all 17-year-old teenagers of the TOT in the south should be registered with the russian military from March 2024. It's no secret that after the presidential election, russia plans to increase the pace of mobilization, which is extended to the seized lands - said the Center for National Resistance.

The Center adds that the russians benefit from the death of Ukrainians, regardless of the side they are fighting on. That is why the occupiers use Ukrainians in their army for cannon assaults, because their deaths do not create social tension in the Nazi society of the Russian Federation.

russia will grant citizenship to foreigners who have signed a contract for service in russia

The Center for National Resistance calls for ignoring the initiatives of the occupiers, and thus not only making life difficult for the traitors, but also saving their own lives.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that Russian troops, facing a shortage of beds, are refusing to hospitalize the lightly wounded and canceling rehabilitation leaves to prevent desertions.