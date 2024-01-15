Russians plan to mobilize on the territory of the occupied Kherson region, including among teenagers

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russians plan to conduct mass mobilization, including among teenagers. The occupation authorities want to form mobilization lists by April 15. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, UNN reports.

"...there are reports that the main collaborator of the left-bank Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced that mobilization lists, including teenagers born in 2007, should be formed by April 15," Tolokonnikov said.

He added that territorial and medical commissions are already being set up in the occupied territory in order to have lists and start mobilization by April 15.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians plan to hold mass mobilization after the election of President Putin. Even 17-year-old children will be registered for military service.