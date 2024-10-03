In occupied Luhansk, Russians continue to militarize young people by opening "military history" classes. Another such class was opened in Luhansk boarding school. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

Nikolai Ovsienko, deputy chairman of the Russian Military History Society, attended the opening of the military class at the Luhansk boarding lyceum.

Earlier, in September, a similar classroom was opened in Blagoveshchensk .

In these classes, young people will study military history, tactical medicine, drone control, and information warfare. The goal is to train new personnel to support Russian propaganda and serve in the occupier's army. Similar classes are planned to be opened in other cities of Luhansk region, including Krasnodon, Stanytsia Luhanska and Krasnyi Luch - summarized in the Resistance.

The Center emphasizes that this is a gross violation of children's rights and international law, as the occupation authorities use education to propagandize and train future soldiers, forcing young people to participate in armed conflicts imposed by Russia.

Recall

The Center of National Resistance stated that the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation want to double the number of schools with military training in the occupied territories of Ukraine.