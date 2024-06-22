Russians launched missiles from the Sea of Azov at night, considering it safer than the Black Sea - Pletenchuk

The Russian occupiers launched four rockets from the Sea of Azov last night. Russians use the Sea of Azov, considering it a safer water area than the Black Sea. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Saturday by the speaker of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

Details

"They decided that they could use the Sea of Azov, including for the placement of their ships and use. But they forget that the Sea of Azov is also quite close to us. Four missiles were fired from the Sea of Azov, and this is an important turning point, because they use it, considering it a safer water area than the Black Sea," Pletenchuk said.

Recall

The Ukrainian military during the night attack of the Russian Federation in the skies over Ukraine destroyed 12 of the 16 enemy missiles of various types and all of the 13 enemy attack drones.