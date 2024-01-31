Russians in the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region have banned doctors from using social networks

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, Russians have ordered a ban on the use of social media by civilian hospital staff. For violations, they are threatened with dismissal and prosecution. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, due to the significant losses of Russian troops in the Melitopol direction, where the enemy is trying to advance near Robotyno, civilian hospitals are overcrowded with Russian military.

Russian special services are afraid of leaks of information about the current state of affairs, so they are introducing a number of new restrictions. For example, this week, civilian hospital staff was handed an order banning the use of such services: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and VPN. - the CNS said in a statement.

For violation of such restrictions, the occupiers threaten to dismiss and prosecute the direct supervisor.

Another reason for the ban on social networks in the CNS is the desire of the Russians to isolate personnel from the information space independent of the occupiers.

"The occupation administrations see a significant threat to their existence in the absence of total control over the sources from which the population in the territory receives information," the National Resistance Center said.

