russians in the temporarily occupied territory are actively working to ensure "support" for putin among Ukrainian youth.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The occupation administration in the occupied territories is working to ensure a high level of "support" for the russian president among young people.

These measures are aimed at reducing the negative impact of russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine on preparations for the "election process.

According to the information, the russian political leadership has set a task for the russians to ensure at least 72% support among local youth in the occupied territory.

Therefore, according to the methodological recommendations of the russian federation, narratives are spread among Ukrainian youth that contain distorted information about Ukraine and try to create a negative impression of Western countries, presenting their actions as a threat to russian influence in the international arena.

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are taking preparatory measures for the "elections"