In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are taking preparatory measures for the "elections"

The Russian occupation administrations are preparing to hold the so-called "elections" of the president of the enemy country in the TOT of southern and eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports .

One of the main tasks for the occupation administrations is to complete the formation of "precinct election commissions" to implement the so-called voting to be held in March this year. The occupiers mostly place their "election commissions" in premises belonging to educational institutions.

At the same time, the occupiers are considering the possibility of implementing "mobile polling stations" that will travel to certain areas to voluntarily and forcibly persuade Ukrainian citizens to vote in public space.

