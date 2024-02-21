In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are taking preparatory measures for the "elections"
Kyiv • UNN
Russians in the TOT are preparing for the fake presidential elections in March by forming precinct election commissions and considering the possibility of setting up mobile polling stations.
The Russian occupation administrations are preparing to hold the so-called "elections" of the president of the enemy country in the TOT of southern and eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports .
Details
One of the main tasks for the occupation administrations is to complete the formation of "precinct election commissions" to implement the so-called voting to be held in March this year. The occupiers mostly place their "election commissions" in premises belonging to educational institutions.
At the same time, the occupiers are considering the possibility of implementing "mobile polling stations" that will travel to certain areas to voluntarily and forcibly persuade Ukrainian citizens to vote in public space.
Recall
Russians plan to organize concerts of Russian artists in the occupied territories of Ukraine to spread propaganda in support of Vladimir Putin.