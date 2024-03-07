Russians hit Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with a bomb: one dead

The Russian army today launched a guided aerial bomb on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring another and causing damage. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reported.

Today at 10:00 a.m., Russian forces shelled Vovchansk with a guided aerial bomb. A 40-year-old civilian woman died as a result of a direct hit to a private house - wrote Syniehubov on social media.

According to him, the 67-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

At least 12 private residential buildings were damaged.

"Specialists are at the scene. The fire is localized. The information is being updated," added Syniehubov.

In Kharkiv region , on the night of March 7, the enemy attacked the territory of a training ground of one of the State Emergency Service institutions with drones. Also, the Russian army struck the village of Borova with a drone. Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and seven others were injured in Russian attacks.