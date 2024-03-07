Russians hit Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with a bomb: one dead

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20883 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 71191 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50618 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 229099 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202720 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180615 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224045 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249952 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155794 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371791 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22958 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 71157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 229062 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184497 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202703 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13909 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22589 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45827 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53410 views
Russians hit Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with a bomb: one dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25655 views

a Russian guided aerial bomb fell on Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, killing one woman, injuring another, and damaging at least 12 private homes.

Russians hit Vovchansk in Kharkiv region with a bomb: one dead

The Russian army today launched a guided aerial bomb on Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, killing one person and injuring another  and causing damage.  This was reported on Thursday by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reported. 

Today at 10:00 a.m., Russian forces shelled Vovchansk with a guided aerial bomb. A 40-year-old civilian woman died as a result of a direct hit to a private house

- wrote Syniehubov on social media.

According to him, the 67-year-old woman sustained minor injuries. 

At least 12 private residential buildings were damaged.

"Specialists are at the scene. The fire is localized. The information is being updated," added Syniehubov. 

In Kharkiv region , on the night of March 7, the enemy attacked the territory of a training ground of one of the State Emergency Service institutions with drones. Also, the Russian army struck the village of Borova with a drone. Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and seven others were injured in Russian attacks.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kharkiv
