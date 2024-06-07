ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 28147 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 96414 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142855 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147651 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242753 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164156 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221510 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112992 views

Actual
Russians hit Konstantinovka in Donetsk region: fires broke out

Russians hit Konstantinovka in Donetsk region: fires broke out

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16669 views

Russian troops launched an airstrike on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, resulting in fires in buildings, including a three-story building.

On the morning of June 7, Russian troops launched an air strike on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, two fires occurred, in particular in a three-story building. Emergency workers rescued a man with limited mobility, who was in one of the apartments. This is reported by UNN with reference to the state emergency service.

Details

According to the state emergency service, as a result of an enemy airstrike on Konstantinovka, two fires occurred at different addresses. Outbuildings and a balcony on the 3rd floor of a three-storey building caught fire.

In one of the apartments there was a man with limited mobility. Firefighters cleared access to his home and took the victim to a safe place.

Rescuers liquidated the fire with a total area of 200 square meters.m.

In total, 4 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Fortunately, no one was killed.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

