Russians hit Konstantinovka in Donetsk region: fires broke out

On the morning of June 7, Russian troops launched an air strike on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, two fires occurred, in particular in a three-story building. Emergency workers rescued a man with limited mobility, who was in one of the apartments. This is reported by UNN with reference to the state emergency service.

Details

According to the state emergency service, as a result of an enemy airstrike on Konstantinovka, two fires occurred at different addresses. Outbuildings and a balcony on the 3rd floor of a three-storey building caught fire.

In one of the apartments there was a man with limited mobility. Firefighters cleared access to his home and took the victim to a safe place.

Rescuers liquidated the fire with a total area of 200 square meters.m.

In total, 4 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Fortunately, no one was killed.