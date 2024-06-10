Russians hit a community in Kharkiv region in the morning, there is a dead and two wounded

In the Kharkiv region this morning, Russian invaders attacked, presumably using kab, the Dergachevskaya community, killing one civilian and wounding two more, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Monday.

