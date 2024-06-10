Russians hit a community in Kharkiv region in the morning, there is a dead and two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders attacked, probably using kab, the village of Dergachevsky at 09: 30, killing one civilian and wounding two others.
In the Kharkiv region this morning, Russian invaders attacked, presumably using kab, the Dergachevskaya community, killing one civilian and wounding two more, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Monday.
At 09:30, the invaders hit the dergachevsky community. one civilian was killed and two were injured. according to preliminary information, the enemy used kab
Woman wounded in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region due to Russia's night attack10.06.24, 08:58 • 23059 views