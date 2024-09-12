Russians have once again appointed Sergey Aksyonov as the “head” of the occupied Crimea

The occupation authorities of Crimea have appointed Sergey Aksyonov as the new "head" of the republic. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that three candidates for the post of head of the republic were presented to the deputies - Sergey Aksyonov ("United Russia"), Sergey Bogatyrenko ("Communist Party") and Andrey Gurinenko ("New People").

Each of them addressed the parliamentarians with the main provisions of the program of future activities in case of elections. After that, a vote was held, which resulted in the election of Serhiy Aksyonov.

73 members of the Crimean parliament voted for his candidacy, while Serhiy Bohatyrenko received 2 votes.

After the results were announced, the head of the State Council Vladimir Konstantinov signed a decree electing Sergei Aksyonov as the "head" of the Republic of Crimea. This was followed by a solemn oath-taking ceremony.

Addendum

Sergei Aksyonov has been in charge of the region since 2014. First, on April 14, 2014, he was appointed acting head of the Republic of Crimea by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin .

Subsequently on October 9, 2014, he was elected "head" of the Republic of Crimea by a vote of the deputies of the State Council of Crimea. He has since been re-elected to this position.

Recall

The National Resistance Center found out that the occupation authorities of Crimea introduced "early voting" before the "local elections" on September 8 due to the lack of interest of the population. More than 300 thousand "voters" were registered, mostly state employees and soldiers, to ensure the turnout.