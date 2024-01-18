Russians have intensified their attacks along the entire frontline in "Khortytsia", Ukrainian Defense Forces are fighting back - Fitio

Along the entire front line , in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, the Russian occupiers have intensified their activities, and the enemy is advancing. Ukrainian troops are on the defensive, fighting back and moving to offensive actions whenever possible. This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN .

We see that the enemy has intensified its activities along the entire front line in the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation Center, and is advancing. Our defenders are in active defense, fighting back and moving to offensive actions whenever possible, improving the tactical situation, taking prisoners - Fitio said.

He noted that the occupation forces have not had any important successes so far.

On January 15 , it was reportedthat the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the JFO "Khortytsia", Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the military personnel performing combat missions in the area of responsibility of the JFO "Khortytsia" and presented them with state awards.