russians have a practice of going somewhere on the outskirts, hanging their tricolor and dying there - Pletenchuk

The russian occupiers have a regular practice of entering somewhere on the outskirts of Ukrainian territory, hanging their tricolor and then "heroically" dying there, or withdrawing, but creating a picture for the enemy's next fake news. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, commenting on the fake news that russia captured Robotyno a couple of days ago, UNN correspondent reports.

The situation remains unchanged. Yes, the enemy was preparing for this provocation (with Robotyno - ed.), we were expecting it, because only one of the group that made this propaganda video and hung the flag survived, and he was captured - Pletenchuk said.

Pletenchuk noted that the russian who was captured told about the group's tasks.

It has become a practice for them: to go somewhere on the outskirts, hang their tricolor and then die heroically there, or to withdraw, but create such a picture for the enemy to use as fake news. We are holding these positions, the enemy was not able to capture this settlement (Robotyne - ed.) - Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On May 15, Pletenchuk denied russian claims that the village of Robotyno had been captured. At that time, russian troops suffered losses and were forced to retreat from Robotyne after seven unsuccessful assaults over three days, despite continuing attacks as Ukrainian southern defenders effectively held back the offensive.