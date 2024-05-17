russians have a practice of going somewhere on the outskirts, hanging their tricolor and dying there - Pletenchuk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 80074 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107146 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154071 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250331 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174140 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165400 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148331 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225898 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35204 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44836 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38923 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63137 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57186 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237699 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224509 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 80074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57186 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63137 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112900 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113802 views
russians have a practice of going somewhere on the outskirts, hanging their tricolor and dying there - Pletenchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16280 views

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, commented on the fake news that russia captured Robotyno a couple of days ago.

The russian occupiers have a regular practice of entering somewhere on the outskirts of Ukrainian territory, hanging their tricolor and then "heroically" dying there, or withdrawing, but creating a picture for the enemy's next fake news. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, commenting on the fake news that russia captured Robotyno a couple of days ago, UNN correspondent reports.

The situation remains unchanged. Yes, the enemy was preparing for this provocation (with Robotyno - ed.), we were expecting it, because only one of the group that made this propaganda video and hung the flag survived, and he was captured

- Pletenchuk said.

Pletenchuk noted that the russian who was captured  told about the group's tasks.

It has become a practice for them: to go somewhere on the outskirts, hang their tricolor and then die heroically there, or to withdraw, but create such a picture for the enemy to use as fake news. We are holding these positions, the enemy was not able to capture this settlement (Robotyne - ed.)

- Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On May 15, Pletenchuk denied russian claims that the village of Robotyno had been captured. At that time, russian troops suffered losses and were forced to retreat from Robotyne after seven unsuccessful assaults over three days, despite continuing attacks as Ukrainian southern defenders effectively held back the offensive.

Anna Murashko

War
ukraineUkraine

