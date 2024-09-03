Russians fired 17 times at settlements in Donetsk region: two killed and 12 wounded

Two people were killed and 12 others were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of 17 settlements in Donetsk region over the past day, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

On September 2, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Selydove and Ukrainsk.

Another 12 people were injured in the region over the day," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to Filashkin, enemy shelling was recorded:

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of September 3.

Pokrovsk district. Three houses were damaged in Kurakhove, two more in Illinka. In Selydove, 1 person was killed and 5 wounded, in Ukrainske - 1 killed and 2 wounded. In Bilytske of the Dobropolye community, 16 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad. In Pokrovsk, 3 people were wounded, a house and an administrative building were damaged. Marinka and Hrodivka communities were shelled.

Kramatorsk district. 5 houses were destroyed in Zarichne of the Lyman community. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district. In Toretsk, 2 houses were damaged. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses and an industrial building were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 3,351 people were evacuated from the front line, including 303 children.