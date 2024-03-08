$41.340.03
russians do not pay employees of public utilities, educational institutions and kindergartens - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111113 views

the russian occupation authorities are delaying the payment of salaries to public sector employees in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which may be a means of influencing voting in the upcoming sham "elections" amid the growing humanitarian crisis.

russians do not pay employees of public utilities, educational institutions and kindergartens - CNS

Salary payments to public sector employees are being delayed in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, the enemy authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are delaying the payment of salaries to employees of public institutions.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been systematic salary arrears, particularly in public utilities, educational institutions and kindergartens.

Add

Due to the growing humanitarian crisis on the eve of the fake elections, russians may offer their financial assistance as a means of influencing voting participation.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

