Salary payments to public sector employees are being delayed in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

According to reports, the enemy authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are delaying the payment of salaries to employees of public institutions.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been systematic salary arrears, particularly in public utilities, educational institutions and kindergartens.

Due to the growing humanitarian crisis on the eve of the fake elections, russians may offer their financial assistance as a means of influencing voting participation.

