Russians create mercenary units to send to Africa - DIU

Russia is forming groups of so-called "military instructors" to be sent to Africa. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow is also recruiting in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, in particular, in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In particular, the contracts are proposed to be signed by the military reserve of the Russian army - specialists in the maintenance of Russian-made air defense systems, military sailors and some other specialists in the military-technical sphere.

Mercenaries are attracted not only by high earnings, but also by the opportunity to avoid participation in the war against our country, which involves high risks of death.

Peace formula negotiations: Global South diplomats call on Ukraine to take into account "russia's concerns"

Addendum

The DIU is convinced that moscow's goal in sending the contingent is to expand its influence in Africa.

It is noted that the agreements are designed for several years with a monthly salary commensurate with the salaries of the Russian occupiers fighting against Ukraine.

Recall

The National Resistance Center has found out that russian invaders are going to look for mercenaries in Africa to fight against Ukraine.

In particular, the occupiers are recruiting for to fill the so-called "African Corps", which will train local mercenaries to be sent to war against Ukraine.