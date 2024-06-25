Russians attacked Sumy region at night with grenade launchers, mortars, artillery and a tank: 40 explosions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Sumy region 7 times, causing 40 explosions in Mykolaivka, Bilopil, Velykopysarivska and Znob-Novhorodska communities using various types of weapons - grenade launchers, mortars, artillery and a tank, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.
Details
"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 7 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 40 explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.
As indicated, Mykolaivska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Znob-Novhorodska communities were shelled:
- Znob-Novhorod community: shelling from an automatic grenade launcher (11 explosions).
- Bilopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (8 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).
- Velykopysarivska community: Russians attacked with mortars (5 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions).
- Mykolaivka community: shelling from a tank (6 explosions) was recorded.
