Russians attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in the morning: one person was killed and another wounded
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and one wounded as a result of the morning shelling of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, by Russian troops. The weapons used in the attack are currently being identified.
Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region this morning. The attack killed a man and injured another person. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN writes.
1 person was killed and 1 wounded in a morning attack on Kramatorsk. Russians shelled the city around 9:25 a.m. The type of weapon used is being established.
According to him, a 49-year-old man died at the site of the hit, and his 31-year-old daughter was wounded.
"Even the cities of Donetsk region that are relatively remote from the frontline are still dangerous. There is always a threat of shelling," said the head of the JFO.
Addendum
On the night of January 22, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Myrnohrad , Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, two people were wounded, and houses and an educational institution were damaged.