Russians attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region in the morning: one person was killed and another wounded

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region this morning. The attack killed a man and injured another person. This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN writes.

1 person was killed and 1 wounded in a morning attack on Kramatorsk. Russians shelled the city around 9:25 a.m. The type of weapon used is being established. - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

According to him, a 49-year-old man died at the site of the hit, and his 31-year-old daughter was wounded.

"Even the cities of Donetsk region that are relatively remote from the frontline are still dangerous. There is always a threat of shelling," said the head of the JFO.

Addendum

On the night of January 22, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Myrnohrad , Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, two people were wounded, and houses and an educational institution were damaged.