russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: gas pipelines and residential buildings were damaged

During the day, russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 19 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. there is no preliminary information about victims in the region. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovska communities. All of them suffered from enemy terror today. Nikopol region has experienced 19 attacks - kamikaze drones and artillery strikes - said the head of the OVA.

According to him, there were no casualties in the region.

Addendum

The head of the JMA said that as a result of shelling in the region, 4 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Garages and cars were also damaged.

There is damage to an agricultural company. A sports facility caught fire, the fire has been extinguished. A gas pipeline and a power line are damaged - Lysak summarized.

Recall

The military of the Vostok operational and tactical group shot down 4 russian Shahid drones over the Dnipro region late in the evening of February 20.