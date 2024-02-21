russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region almost two dozen times: gas pipelines and residential buildings were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 19 times, using kamikaze drones and artillery, damaging private homes, outbuildings, garages, cars, and destroying an agricultural company, but without causing any casualties.
During the day, russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 19 times with kamikaze drones and artillery. there is no preliminary information about victims in the region. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska, Pokrovska communities. All of them suffered from enemy terror today. Nikopol region has experienced 19 attacks - kamikaze drones and artillery strikes
According to him, there were no casualties in the region.
Addendum
The head of the JMA said that as a result of shelling in the region, 4 private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. Garages and cars were also damaged.
There is damage to an agricultural company. A sports facility caught fire, the fire has been extinguished. A gas pipeline and a power line are damaged
Recall
The military of the Vostok operational and tactical group shot down 4 russian Shahid drones over the Dnipro region late in the evening of February 20.