Russians attacked Chernihiv region's border with drones: 6 houses are burning

The enemy attacked Semenivka community in Chernihiv region with a UAV. As a result of the attack , 6 houses are on fire. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

Another hostile attack on Semenivka community. According to RPA, 6 houses in a border village are burning after a drone attack - wrote Chaus.

