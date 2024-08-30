Russians attacked Chernihiv region's border with drones: 6 houses are burning
Kyiv • UNN
Russians attacked Semenivska community in Chernihiv region with a UAV. As a result of the attack on the border village, 6 houses caught fire, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA.
The enemy attacked Semenivka community in Chernihiv region with a UAV. As a result of the attack , 6 houses are on fire. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.
Another hostile attack on Semenivka community. According to RPA, 6 houses in a border village are burning after a drone attack
Russian troops launch a missile strike in Chernihiv region - OK “North”30.08.24, 10:45 • 20808 views