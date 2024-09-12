Russians attack Novodmitrivka in Kherson region again with a drone: a woman is wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Novodmitrivka again with a drone, wounding a woman, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

the Russian military attacked Novodmitrivka again with a UAV. The drone dropped explosives on a 58-year-old woman who was in the street and sustained blast trauma, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to her chest and leg. The victim was hospitalized - RMA said.

Russians attack Novodmitrovka in Kherson region with a drone: a man is seriously wounded