Russians attack Novodmitrivka in Kherson region again with a drone: a woman is wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Novodmitrivka again with a UAV. As a result of the drone's explosive drop, a 58-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, contusion and shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
