In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 20381 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 69067 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49549 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 226621 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201029 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180017 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223672 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249869 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155686 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371769 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians are forcing Ukrainians in the occupied territories to participate in fake "elections" and have launched a mandatory "flash mob" on social media

Kyiv • UNN

 23289 views

The occupiers are forcing Ukrainians in the occupied territories to participate in fake "elections" through a mandatory "flash mob" where families have to post photos at polling stations.

russians are forcing Ukrainians in the occupied territories to participate in fake "elections" and have launched a mandatory "flash mob" on social media

The occupiers are forcing Ukrainians to participate in the "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories through a so-called "flash mob". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In preparation for the "presidential elections" in the temporarily occupied territories, russians reportedly came up with a way to force Ukrainians to report on their visits to "polling stations"

The enemy has announced a flash mob "The whole family to the polls," in which participants are to post photos of their families at "polling stations" on social media. All employees of fake state institutions in the occupied Luhansk region have already been informed of their obligatory participation in the flash mob

- the statement said.

The Resistance notes that in this way, the russians plan to control attendance and hope to create an imitation of mass participation in the fake elections, which are being held for propaganda purposes. At the same time, the Resistance recommends that Ukrainians try to ignore the "elections" and avoid "polling stations.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
Luhansk
