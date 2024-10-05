Russianizing children in Crimea: law enforcement officers serve collaborator with suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to a collaborator who Russifies children in occupied Crimea. During 2023-2024, she was engaged in the development of at least 5 Russian language textbooks for secondary schools on the occupied peninsula. This is reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

We are talking about the “head of the Department of Philology” of the occupation “Crimean Republican Institute of Postgraduate Pedagogical Education”.

According to the investigation, during 2023-2024, she was engaged in the development of at least 5 Russian language textbooks for secondary schools in the occupied Crimea.

In addition, the defendant trains teachers on the peninsula to implement Russian education standards and organizes courses for them on “professional retraining and advanced training - reports the SBU.

The main purpose of such “events” is to teach teachers how to forcibly Russify and destroy the Ukrainian identity of schoolchildren.

It is known that the enemy accomplice is actively spreading the ideas of the “Russian world” and supporting the occupation authorities in her social networks.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

Since the offender is in the uncontrolled territory of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

