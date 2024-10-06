Russian troops strike at Bilenke in Donetsk region: 4 people wounded, including a child

Four people were wounded as a result of the attack on Bilenke in Donetsk region. Among the wounded is 1 child, the victims were taken to hospital. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

At least 4 people were wounded as a result of shelling of Bilenke in Kramatorsk community. Among the wounded is 1 child, the victims were taken to hospital - Filashkin said.

He noted that the suburbs of Kramatorsk and the city itself came under fire this morning and afternoon. An enterprise and private houses were damaged.

Recall

In the morning , the Russian occupiers struck at the city of Kramatorsk. The building of the state fire and rescue unit came under enemy fire. The glazing of the building's windows and the garage gate were damaged, but the personnel were not injured.