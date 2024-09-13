Russian troops shell Nikopol district: woman wounded, houses damaged

In the evening and at night, the troops of the aggressor country attacked Nikopol district, striking with kamikaze drones and artillery shells. As a result of the shelling, a 73-year-old local resident sustained a shrapnel wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital where she is receiving the necessary medical care. This was reported by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

In Nikopol, three private houses and a power line were damaged. An outbuilding was also damaged, and another was completely destroyed in the Mirovska community.

One house was damaged in Marhanetska community, and the enemy opened fire from artillery in Chervonohryhorivska community. Information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.

In other areas of the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the night was calm.

Russia shells Nikopol and Marhanets: woman injured, buildings damaged