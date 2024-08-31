Russian troops shell a village in Kharkiv region: three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Novooosynove, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, three local residents sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalized.
Today, on August 31, the Russian army shelled the village of Novooosynove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. Three local residents were injured as a result of the enemy attack. This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reports .
Today the enemy struck again at Novoosynove village in Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling, 3 local residents sustained moderate wounds. The victims were hospitalized. All specialized services are working at the scene
Russian strike on Kharkiv on August 30: RMA clarifies the number of victims and describes the condition of the injured31.08.24, 09:35 • 38020 views