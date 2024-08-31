Russian troops shell a village in Kharkiv region: three wounded

Today, on August 31, the Russian army shelled the village of Novooosynove, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region. Three local residents were injured as a result of the enemy attack. This was reported by the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reports .

Today the enemy struck again at Novoosynove village in Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling, 3 local residents sustained moderate wounds. The victims were hospitalized. All specialized services are working at the scene - , the RMA said in a statement.

