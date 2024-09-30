Russian troops fired 97 times at the border areas of Sumy region: two people were wounded

During the day, Russians fired 97 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 183 explosions were recorded, two people were injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Okhtyrka, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailiv, Sveska, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled, - the statement said.

Bilopilska community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (18 explosions), and launches of UAVs (2 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (5 explosions), UAVs (7 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions). A local resident was wounded as a result of the shelling of an unmanned aerial vehicle

Seredina-Buda community: Russians attacked with artillery (2 explosions), FPV drones (13 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: launches of unmanned aerial vehicles (9 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded. One civilian was injured as a result of FPV drone shelling.

Sveska community: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Putivl community: Russians shelled with artillery (8 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there were UAV drops of explosive ordnance (3 explosions), FPV drone strikes (6 explosions), mortar attacks (16 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was an artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Youth community: an explosive device was launched (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strikes (10 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), artillery shelling (13 explosions). There were also 8 drops of explosives from UAVs (8 explosions).

Khutir-Mykhailivskyi: FPV strikes by drones were recorded (3 explosions).

River community: was hit by a barrage of Lancet munitions (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 17 mines on the territory of the community. There was also an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalygino community: the enemy attacked with mortars (8 explosions), FPV drones (7 explosions).

Okhtyrka community: rocket attacks were carried out (2 explosions).

Miropilska community: there was a shelling from a tank (5 explosions).

