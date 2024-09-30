Russian troops fired 97 times at the border areas of Sumy region: two people were wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 85222 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170597 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139820 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144225 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139453 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112113 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174170 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104770 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111470 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 38997 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113586 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 59140 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 65496 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 170597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183796 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174170 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142736 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142674 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147327 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138711 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155553 views
Actual
Russian troops fired 97 times at the border areas of Sumy region: two people were wounded

Russian troops fired 97 times at the border areas of Sumy region: two people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34508 views

Russian troops fired 97 times at the border areas of Sumy region. 183 explosions were recorded, two civilians were injured in Esman and Hlukhiv communities.

During the day, Russians fired 97 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 183 explosions were recorded, two people were injured. This was reported by the Sumy RMA, according to UNN.

Khotyn, Yunakiv, Miropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Okhtyrka, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman, Khutir-Mykhailiv, Sveska, Seredina-Buda communities were shelled,

- the statement said.

Bilopilska community: FPV drone strikes (2 explosions), artillery shelling (18 explosions), and launches of UAVs (2 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy attacked with mortars (5 explosions), UAVs (7 explosions), FPV drones (3 explosions). A local resident was wounded as a result of the shelling of an unmanned aerial vehicle

Seredina-Buda community: Russians attacked with artillery (2 explosions), FPV drones (13 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: launches of unmanned aerial vehicles (9 explosions) and an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) were recorded. One civilian was injured as a result of FPV drone shelling.

Sveska community: 2 mines were dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community.

Putivl community: Russians shelled with artillery (8 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: there were UAV drops of explosive ordnance (3 explosions), FPV drone strikes (6 explosions), mortar attacks (16 explosions).

Khotyn community: there was an artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Youth community: an explosive device was launched (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: FPV drone strikes (10 explosions), mortar shelling (6 explosions), artillery shelling (13 explosions). There were also 8 drops of explosives from UAVs (8 explosions).

Khutir-Mykhailivskyi: FPV strikes by drones were recorded (3 explosions).

River community: was hit by a barrage of Lancet munitions (1 explosion).

Novoslobidska community: Russians dropped 17 mines on the territory of the community. There was also an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalygino community: the enemy attacked with mortars (8 explosions), FPV drones (7 explosions).

Okhtyrka community: rocket attacks were carried out (2 explosions).

Miropilska community: there was a shelling from a tank (5 explosions).

Russians attack volunteers with a drone in Kharkiv region: four people are injured30.09.24, 20:32 • 20716 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising