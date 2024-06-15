Russian troops attack Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery

Until late in the evening, Russian troops continued to attack the Nikopol region. They also attacked the area in the morning of June 15. They used kamikaze drones and artillery. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

According to him, the Russian military attacked Nikopol, Pokrovske and Myrovska communities. A fire broke out and has been extinguished. A catering establishment, 3 private houses, and a power line were damaged.

No one was killed or wounded.