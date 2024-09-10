Russian troops attack Kherson: 25-year-old man wounded

On Tuesday, September 10, Russian troops attacked one of the districts of Kherson. A 25-year-old man was injured in the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

A 25-year-old man was wounded as a result of the enemy's morning shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson - Mrochko said.

According to him, The victim is currently hospitalized. He has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his arm.

Recall

Russian troops attacked a bus stop in Kherson, dropping explosives from a drone. A 65-year-old man was seriously injured and doctors are fighting for his life. Two other men sought help for injuries from previous attacks.