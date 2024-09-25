Russian subversive reconnaissance groups try to break through to Vuhledar, no enemy on outskirts of the city - RMA

On the outskirts of Vuhledar, Donetsk region, some Russian subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to break into the city, but Ukrainian soldiers are destroying these groups. The city is not captured by the Russians, RMA head Vadym Filashkin said on Wednesday during a telethon, UNN reports .

We burned a huge amount of enemy equipment (on the outskirts of Vuhledar - ed.), but unfortunately, the enemy is advancing. There are about 100 people left in the city who almost don't want to leave and it is very difficult to bring them humanitarian aid, because the enemy is shooting at all access roads - said Filashkin.

He also reassured that the enemy is not yet on the outskirts of the city. "Sabotage and reconnaissance groups are coming in, but our defenders are trying to drive them out. The city has not been captured yet," said the head of the RMA.

Russian troops attack Vuhledar from three sides - British intelligence