Russian Su-34 plane crashed in the mountains of North Ossetia: what is known

A Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in the mountains of North Ossetia, killing the crew. Preliminarily, the cause of the accident is a technical malfunction. This was reported by the Russian media with reference to the Russian Defense Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the plane crashed during a planned training flight.

The car fell in a deserted area, there is no damage on the ground.

There were two pilots on board, and the crew was killed.

As stated in the Ministry of defense of the Russian Federation, the preliminary cause of the plane crash is a technical malfunction, the VKS Commission flew to the crash site.