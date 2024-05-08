russian students expelled for refusing to work in military production - Center of National Resistance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

russian students expelled for refusing to work in military production - Center of National Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

russian students are expelled from universities for refusing to work in military production, where they are forced to assemble drones and military equipment for the invasion of Ukraine.

Students are being expelled from russian universities for refusing to work in military production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center.

Details

It is reported that students of the baltic state technical university "voynomekh" are sent to military enterprises as an educational practice.

In addition, they are forced to sign an employment contract and documents for access to state secrets. Students are required to fill out a questionnaire about their personal data, type of activity, marital status, travels abroad, and provide information about their closest relatives.

The National Resistance Center adds that students are not told what they are supposed to do at military enterprises.

However, the children themselves are already well aware from their predecessors that it will be a collection of drones and other military equipment to strengthen the invader's army in Ukraine

- the statement said.

At the same time, it is impossible to refuse such "practice". If a student refuses, he or she will be expelled for "practice debt.

Such practical exercises are not new to russia. Here, according to the Kremlin's plan, each region of russia will receive about 301 million rubles to purchase equipment for lessons on the development, production and operation of FPV in schools

- The Resistance Center adds.

Moreover, today the russian occupiers are actively campaigning on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for children to enter higher education institutions of the ministry of attack and the russian national guard.

The use of child labor is normal for russia. But according to international humanitarian law, this practice  is unacceptable

- The Center emphasizes.

They add that if you know the facts of human rights violations, criminal actions of the occupiers against children, their parents, the location of enemy groups, please contact at.

Recall

russian occupiers are aggressively recruiting Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to their repressive academies, promising free education and distribution throughout russia, pursuing a policy of genocide and raising "janissaries" loyal to the regime.

russians bring children from the occupied territories to a propaganda forum in Moscow - National Resistance Center06.04.24, 18:05 • 33384 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

