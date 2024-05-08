Students are being expelled from russian universities for refusing to work in military production. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Resistance Center.

Details

It is reported that students of the baltic state technical university "voynomekh" are sent to military enterprises as an educational practice.

In addition, they are forced to sign an employment contract and documents for access to state secrets. Students are required to fill out a questionnaire about their personal data, type of activity, marital status, travels abroad, and provide information about their closest relatives.

The National Resistance Center adds that students are not told what they are supposed to do at military enterprises.

However, the children themselves are already well aware from their predecessors that it will be a collection of drones and other military equipment to strengthen the invader's army in Ukraine - the statement said.

At the same time, it is impossible to refuse such "practice". If a student refuses, he or she will be expelled for "practice debt.

Such practical exercises are not new to russia. Here, according to the Kremlin's plan, each region of russia will receive about 301 million rubles to purchase equipment for lessons on the development, production and operation of FPV in schools - The Resistance Center adds.

Moreover, today the russian occupiers are actively campaigning on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for children to enter higher education institutions of the ministry of attack and the russian national guard.

The use of child labor is normal for russia. But according to international humanitarian law, this practice is unacceptable - The Center emphasizes.

They add that if you know the facts of human rights violations, criminal actions of the occupiers against children, their parents, the location of enemy groups, please contact at.

Recall

russian occupiers are aggressively recruiting Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to their repressive academies, promising free education and distribution throughout russia, pursuing a policy of genocide and raising "janissaries" loyal to the regime.

