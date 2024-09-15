Russian strike on Odesa: The keeper told about the condition of the victim

Yesterday's strike on Odesa killed a married couple and injured another woman with moderate injuries. Her condition is now stable and she is in the hospital. The head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Last night, two missiles were sent to our territory. One was a cluster missile, an Iskander. A private building where pensioners lived was hit nearby. Unfortunately, the owners of the house, a man and a woman, received injuries that were incompatible with life. They died on the spot. A neighbor living nearby also sustained moderate injuries. She was provided with the necessary medical care. Her condition is now stable, she is in the hospital, - Kiper said.

He reminded that two days ago "shahids" from Crimea were sent to Odesa region.

The two nights were very noisy, there was a lot of damage, about 10 civilian buildings were damaged as a result of these "shaheeds" being shot down. In recent days, Odesa has been restless, the enemy has been systematically terrorizing our region with mixed shelling, both with "shaheeds" and missiles, including ballistic missiles, as we see today, - Kiper added.

He also said that the threat to Odesa is constant, as the flight time of a ballistic missile from Crimea is just over a minute.

Recall

Occupants launched rocket attack on the outskirts of Odesa using cluster munitions. A couple was killed, a 65-year-old woman was wounded. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.