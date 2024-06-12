Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 7, number of wounded to 20

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims increased to seven, and the number of wounded to 20. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, and added that proceedings have been initiated, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 12, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

"Seven people were killed in the attack and 20 were wounded. Rescue operations are ongoing. Information about the victims will be updated," the statement said.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime of the Russian Federation.

"... a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih: what is known