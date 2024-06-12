Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 7, number of wounded to 20

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to 7, number of wounded to 20

Kyiv

Seven people were killed and 20 injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. Rescue operations are ongoing and a criminal investigation has been launched.

As a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims increased to seven, and the number of wounded to 20. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, and added that proceedings have been initiated, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 12, 2024, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

"Seven people were killed in the attack and 20 were wounded. Rescue operations are ongoing. Information about the victims will be updated," the statement said.

Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime of the Russian Federation.

"... a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

