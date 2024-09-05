Russian strike on educational institution in Poltava claims 54 lives

The number of victims of the attack by Russian troops on an educational institution in Poltava has risen to 54, 297 more people were injured, up to 5 more people may be under the rubble, and rescue operations are ongoing, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Search and rescue operations, as indicated, continue with due regard to the safety component.

It is reported that 1,760 tons of construction waste has already been dismantled and removed.

