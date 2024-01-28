Yesterday, the occupants attacked 6 localities in Donetsk region: Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, Ocheretyne, Sokol and Myrnohrad. Houses were damaged, three people were wounded, including a child.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy shelled the residential sector 6 times. Police collected evidence of Russian war crimes. Three residents of Donetsk region suffered as a result of Russian attacks. Among the wounded is a child - police report.

It is noted that the Russians shelled 5 settlements: the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Sloviansk, the village of Ocheretyne, and the village of Sokil.

The shelling damaged 7 civilian objects - 4 residential buildings, an enterprise, a boiler house and a gas pipeline.

In addition, at about 1:30 a.m., Russia fired three missiles at Myrnohrad. Two adults and a child were wounded. The strike damaged 14 apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a school, and 9 civilian cars.

We managed to establish information about 5 people who died earlier in New York.

Recall

Yesterday, the occupants attacked 20 localities in Kharkiv region. Artillery and mortars were used to shell Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove.