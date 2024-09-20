Russian “Shahed” flew near Khmelnytsky NPP at night - RMA

During a night attack by Russian troops, a Russian Shahed UAV was spotted flying near the Khmelnytsky NPP, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Today, during a night attack, a Russian Shahed attack UAV was spotted flying in close proximity to the KhNPP. Russia continues its nuclear blackmail by sending missiles and drones toward Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Today's incident with the Shahed near the KhNPP is another confirmation - Tyurin wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that this is why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and all representatives of our country are so actively appealing to our partners to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems, "so that we can protect not only ourselves but the entire continent from Russian terror.

"I thank the air defense forces for their effective work!" said Tyurin.

RMA head: Russian Federation's Shahed drone flew near Khmelnytsky NPP, later shot down