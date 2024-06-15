Russian provocation on the eve of the Peace Summit: Lubinets reacts to the publication of "lists of Ukrainian prisoners who are ready to return"

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called the publication of "lists of military personnel who are ready to return" by Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova a provocation on the eve of the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

"I am surprised by the publication of the Russian Ombudsman, which refers to a request to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war. After all, just today we had a communication with the Russian side and handed over letters from the prisoners. However, during this communication, the other side did not voice any requests to return home the military," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that during this communication, the Ukrainian side proposed that the Russian side jointly monitor the physical condition of returning soldiers during the repatriation process and compliance with the Geneva Conventions. After all, our office staff is present when the military of both sides return home.

"The 'lists of soldiers who are ready to return' look strange, because Ukraine is ready to take back all its defenders, including those under the previously proposed 'all for all' formula. Also, our country has created mixed medical commissions and is still waiting for the same commissions to be created in Russia. I should add that the Ukrainian side is not engaged in exchanges, but in the repatriation of prisoners of war, the mechanism of which is defined by the Geneva Conventions. Therefore, I consider such publications by the Russian side on the eve of the Peace Summit to be nothing more than a provocation," the Ombudsman summarized.

Previously

Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova has released a list of Ukrainian servicemen who are "ready to return home in the near future if the Ukrainian side agrees to take them in exchange for Russian prisoners of war.

It is noted that the list contains 430 names

