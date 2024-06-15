Russian provocation on the eve of the Peace Summit: Lubinets reacts to the publication of "lists of Ukrainian prisoners who are ready to return"

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 38390 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135070 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231497 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169189 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162403 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215816 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112849 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202562 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 41019 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 44444 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 36996 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104351 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99204 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231498 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228772 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216174 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 99204 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104351 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156946 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155789 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159630 views
Actual
Russian provocation on the eve of the Peace Summit: Lubinets reacts to the publication of "lists of Ukrainian prisoners who are ready to return"

Russian provocation on the eve of the Peace Summit: Lubinets reacts to the publication of "lists of Ukrainian prisoners who are ready to return"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111279 views

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the publication by the Russian Ombudsman of "lists of fighters who are ready to return" on the eve of the Peace Summit a provocation, saying that Ukraine is ready to take all defenders under the "all for all" formula and considers such publications by Russia to be nothing but a provocation.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called the publication of "lists of military personnel who are ready to return" by Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova a provocation on the eve of the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

"I am surprised by the publication of the Russian Ombudsman, which refers to a request to facilitate the exchange of prisoners of war. After all, just today we had a communication with the Russian side and handed over letters from the prisoners. However, during this communication, the other side did not voice any requests to return home the military," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that during this communication, the Ukrainian side proposed that the Russian side jointly monitor the physical condition of returning soldiers during the repatriation process and compliance with the Geneva Conventions. After all, our office staff is present when the military of both sides return home.

"The 'lists of soldiers who are ready to return' look strange, because Ukraine is ready to take back all its defenders, including those under the previously proposed 'all for all' formula. Also, our country has created mixed medical commissions and is still waiting for the same commissions to be created in Russia. I should add that the Ukrainian side is not engaged in exchanges, but in the repatriation of prisoners of war, the mechanism of which is defined by the Geneva Conventions. Therefore, I consider such publications by the Russian side on the eve of the Peace Summit to be nothing more than a provocation," the Ombudsman summarized.

Previously

Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova has released a list of Ukrainian servicemen who are "ready to return home in the near future if the Ukrainian side agrees to take them in exchange for Russian prisoners of war.

It is noted that the list contains 430 names

Withdrawal of troops from 4 regions and non-aligned status: Putin again talks about negotiations with Ukraine, but names his conditions14.06.24, 14:31 • 51791 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising