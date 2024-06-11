Russian prima ballerina's concert canceled in Slovenia: the Foreign Ministry provides details

A concert of Russian prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova with the Modance project has been canceled in Slovenia, UNN reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

"Thanks to the comprehensive work of the Embassy of Ukraine in Slovenia with representatives of Slovenian state institutions and with the assistance of the Ukrainian community in Slovenia, the performance of the Russian prima ballerina at the Ljubljana Festival in the capital of Slovenia has been canceled," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russian culture is a culture of aggression, terror, expansion, and propaganda.

"We thank our partners for preventing the spread of Russian so-called ‘great art’ on world stages and venues," the Ukrainian diplomats summarized.

