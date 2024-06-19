Russian night attack damaged related equipment - Ministry of Energy

The nighttime attack damaged related equipment, which the power engineers will be able to repair quickly. Fortunately, no valuable equipment was damaged. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

She said that the energy situation is changing very dynamically.

The situation is changing not only every day, but every hour... We are doing our best to keep the situation from getting worse ," Hrynchuk added.

Recall

On the night of June 19 , the enemy attacked a power facility in the central region, damaging equipment. Blackout schedules are in place throughout the day.