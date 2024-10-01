ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russian Navy: Russia may launch strikes from the Caspian Sea, but it's too early to say - Navy

Russian Navy: Russia may launch strikes from the Caspian Sea, but it's too early to say - Navy

Kyiv  •  UNN

The navy spokesman said that Russia is technically capable of launching cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, but has not yet done so. There is currently one Russian missile submarine in the Black Sea.

Russia is technically capable of launching cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, but this has not been practiced so far.

This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation remains stable, there is one submarine in the Black Sea that carries cruise missiles, but it is guarding the Novorossiysk

- Pletenchuk said.

When asked whether Russia could launch cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, he replied:

Yes, purely on technical grounds, Russia can use cruise missile carriers in the Caspian Sea, but this practice has not yet happened, so it is too early to talk about it

- Navy spokesman said.

Recall 

As of the morning of Tuesday, October 1, the Russian occupation army deployed one missile carrier into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles. 

Iryna Kolesnik

War

