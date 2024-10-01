Russian Navy: Russia may launch strikes from the Caspian Sea, but it's too early to say - Navy

Russia is technically capable of launching cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, but this has not been practiced so far.

This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The situation remains stable, there is one submarine in the Black Sea that carries cruise missiles, but it is guarding the Novorossiysk - Pletenchuk said.

When asked whether Russia could launch cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, he replied:

Yes, purely on technical grounds, Russia can use cruise missile carriers in the Caspian Sea, but this practice has not yet happened, so it is too early to talk about it - Navy spokesman said.

Recall

As of the morning of Tuesday, October 1, the Russian occupation army deployed one missile carrier into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.