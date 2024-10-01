Russian Navy: Russia may launch strikes from the Caspian Sea, but it's too early to say - Navy
Kyiv • UNN
The navy spokesman said that Russia is technically capable of launching cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, but has not yet done so. There is currently one Russian missile submarine in the Black Sea.
Russia is technically capable of launching cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, but this has not been practiced so far.
This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .
The situation remains stable, there is one submarine in the Black Sea that carries cruise missiles, but it is guarding the Novorossiysk
When asked whether Russia could launch cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, he replied:
Yes, purely on technical grounds, Russia can use cruise missile carriers in the Caspian Sea, but this practice has not yet happened, so it is too early to talk about it
Recall
As of the morning of Tuesday, October 1, the Russian occupation army deployed one missile carrier into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.