Russian missile attack on the capital: KCMA shows the consequences

A multi-storey residential building was preliminarily damaged as a result of a missile strike in the Obolon district of Kyiv. According to preliminary information, a balcony on one of the floors caught fire - KCMA said in a statement.

According to the KCMA, information about the victims is being clarified. All operational services are working at the scene.

