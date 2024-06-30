Russian missile attack on the capital: KCMA shows the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile attack damaged a multi-story residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district, causing a fire on the balcony.
According to preliminary data, a multi-storey residential building in the Obolon district of Kyiv was damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army. The aftermath of the attack was shown by KCMA on Telegram, UNN reports.
A multi-storey residential building was preliminarily damaged as a result of a missile strike in the Obolon district of Kyiv. According to preliminary information, a balcony on one of the floors caught fire
According to the KCMA, information about the victims is being clarified. All operational services are working at the scene.
