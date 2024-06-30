$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 59308 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 66870 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88897 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171619 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217754 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134438 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363232 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180470 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148954 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197599 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russian missile attack on the capital: KCMA shows the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39908 views

A Russian missile attack damaged a multi-story residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district, causing a fire on the balcony.

Russian missile attack on the capital: KCMA shows the consequences

According to preliminary data, a multi-storey residential building in the Obolon district of Kyiv was damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army. The aftermath of the attack was shown by KCMA on Telegram, UNN reports

A multi-storey residential building was preliminarily damaged as a result of a missile strike in the Obolon district of Kyiv. According to preliminary information, a balcony on one of the floors caught fire

- KCMA said in a statement. 

According to the KCMA,  information about the victims is being clarified. All operational services are working at the scene.

Russian attack on Kyiv: there is a fire on the 8th and 9th floors of a residential building, no reports from victims30.06.24, 19:58 • 34048 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Telegram
Kyiv
