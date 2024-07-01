Russian military base on the territory of Novoazovska wind farm was hit: there are wounded occupants - Andriushchenko

On the night of July 1, the Russian military base on the territory of the Novoazovsk wind farm, located in the village of Bezimenne in Donetsk region, was hit. There were casualties among the occupiers, and a fire broke out. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Today at 3:30 a.m. in Novoazovsk district, a Russian military base on the territory of the Novoazovsk wind farm was hit - it was marked in red. Twelve occupants with injuries of varying degrees were sent to a hospital in Novoazovsk, and later to Taganrog due to lack of staff - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, on , as a result of the fall of debris from enemy air defense (marked "2"), a fire broke out in the fields, which was localized by lunchtime.

Also, according to Andriushchenko, there was information about the defeat of the base with the headquarters directly in the village of Bezimenne (marked "3"). In the morning, additional units with a large number of vehicles were brought to eliminate the consequences. The movement of outsiders into the village was restricted, so it is not possible to determine the specific consequences at this time.

In total, according to Andriushchenko, there were 6 explosions, three of which were caused by enemy air defense in the area.

