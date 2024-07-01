Russian military base on the territory of Novoazovska wind farm was hit: there are wounded occupants - Andriushchenko

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88610 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 171455 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 217601 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134357 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 363175 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180459 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148950 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197597 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 2726 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 6604 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12868 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34216 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36070 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russian military base on the territory of Novoazovska wind farm was hit: there are wounded occupants - Andriushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21743 views

A Russian military base was struck on the territory of the Novoazovsk wind farm in the village of Bezymennoye, Donetsk region, resulting in casualties among the occupiers and a fire.

Russian military base on the territory of Novoazovska wind farm was hit: there are wounded occupants - Andriushchenko

On the night of July 1, the Russian military base on the territory of the Novoazovsk wind farm, located in the village of Bezimenne  in Donetsk region, was hit. There were casualties among the occupiers, and a fire broke out. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Today at 3:30 a.m. in Novoazovsk district, a Russian military base on the territory of the Novoazovsk wind farm was hit - it was marked in red. Twelve occupants with injuries of varying degrees were sent to a hospital in Novoazovsk, and later to Taganrog due to lack of staff

- Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, on , as a result of the fall of debris from enemy air defense (marked "2"), a fire broke out in the fields, which was localized by lunchtime.

Also, according to Andriushchenko, there was information about the defeat of the base with the headquarters directly in the village of Bezimenne (marked "3"). In the morning, additional units with a large number of vehicles were brought to eliminate the consequences. The movement of outsiders into the village was restricted, so it is not possible to determine the specific consequences at this time.

In total, according to Andriushchenko, there were 6 explosions, three of which were caused by enemy air defense in the area.

A series of explosions occurred in occupied Berdiansk: what is known30.06.24, 17:15 • 30682 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Telegram
Mariupol
