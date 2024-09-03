ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 100505 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 78677 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105793 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 102593 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 65050 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 214415 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 207018 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 194648 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 221080 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208841 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 37791 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 51086 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153700 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152738 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156696 views
Russian invaders are militarizing Ukrainian children in the occupied territories - Resistance

Russian invaders are militarizing Ukrainian children in the occupied territories - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27987 views

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, a new discipline, “the basics of security and defense of the homeland,” has been introduced. russia is trying to expand its mobilization resource by teaching schoolchildren military skills.

Representatives of the Russian occupation administrations continue their policy of militarizing children in the TOT of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the school year, a new discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” has been introduced in secondary schools. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

In particular, the so-called educational programs aimed at further expanding the mobilization resource have been added to secondary education institutions. At the same time, since the beginning of the academic year, a new academic discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” has been introduced in secondary schools,

- the statement said.

Details

As part of the new discipline, the occupiers will teach students the basic algorithms of fire, tactical, medical and other combat training disciplines. Practical exercises will also be organized.

According to available information, this subject will be taught by specially trained teachers imported from Russia who have undergone additional training programs.

“In this way, the enemy is trying to expand its mobilization resources for the Russian Armed Forces,” the CNS added.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, joining the DOSAAF will become compulsory from the age of 14. Russia is trying to prepare civilians for mobilization and involves children in the war against their homeland.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

