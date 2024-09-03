Russian invaders are militarizing Ukrainian children in the occupied territories - Resistance

Representatives of the Russian occupation administrations continue their policy of militarizing children in the TOT of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the school year, a new discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” has been introduced in secondary schools. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.

In particular, the so-called educational programs aimed at further expanding the mobilization resource have been added to secondary education institutions. At the same time, since the beginning of the academic year, a new academic discipline “basics of security and defense of the homeland” has been introduced in secondary schools, - the statement said.

Details

As part of the new discipline, the occupiers will teach students the basic algorithms of fire, tactical, medical and other combat training disciplines. Practical exercises will also be organized.

According to available information, this subject will be taught by specially trained teachers imported from Russia who have undergone additional training programs.

“In this way, the enemy is trying to expand its mobilization resources for the Russian Armed Forces,” the CNS added.

Recall

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, joining the DOSAAF will become compulsory from the age of 14. Russia is trying to prepare civilians for mobilization and involves children in the war against their homeland.